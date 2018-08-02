Fetus on Kenmore Avenue was stillborn, coronoer's office says

WARREN

The near-term fetus found in the garage of a home on Kenmore Avenue Southeast Tuesday was stillborn, meaning it was already dead when it was delivered, the Trumbull County Coroner’s office says.

The official cause and manner of death are still pending.

The Warren Police Department took the matter very seriously when it was notified by a hospital employee that a woman had come to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center Tuesday morning with bleeding and told hospital officials she had miscarried and put the fetus in the yard of a home on Kenmore.

Police found the fetus in the garage of the home.