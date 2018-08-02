Ex-Ohio cop accused in sex case involving teen pleads not guilty
HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio police officer earlier charged with soliciting sex from a teenager while he was an officer and later indicted on a charge of tampering with evidence has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports 31-year-old Robert Brinkman pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Butler County. A county grand jury earlier this month indicted Brinkman on the importuning charge and one of contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a minor. A superseding indictment last week added the tampering with evidence count.
Brinkman was fired from Colerain Township’s police department after his initial indictment.
The Monroe Police Department is investigating. A police report says the mother of a 13-year-old girl contacted officers earlier this month about Snapchat messages sent to her daughter.
Brinkman’s attorney declined to comment.
