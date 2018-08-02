Death ruled a homicide

WARREN

The Mahoning County Coroner’s office ruled the death of Jason Drummond, 24, of Hermitage, Pa., a homicide as a result of a single gunshot wound.

Drummond was found in a car on Brookfield Avenue early Friday with a gunshot wound to the back of the head that police believe he suffered while driving on nearby Warren Sharon Road.

The vehicle’s rear windows had been shot out.

Drummond, who also had a Masury address, died in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital about 9:50 a.m., police said.

Officers responded to 7838 Warren-Sharon Road after neighbors reported hearing shots at 1:15 a.m. in the area.

After Drummond was shot, a woman with Drummond got behind the wheel and drove to the Brookfield Avenue address.

Grant for revitalization

GIRARD

Trumbull County commissioners Wednesday approved a grant not to exceed $25,000 of the final project cost of $89,153 to the Brainard Rivet Company on Harry Street.

The grant is part of the Girard Downtown Revitalization Program and will allow the business owners to start on renovations including roof repairs. Weather Lock Roofing will complete the work for its $89,153 bid.

NEOMED, KSU pact

Rootstown

Northeast Ohio Medical University and Kent State University will sign a formal agreement Monday that will enable NEOMED to offer online degree programs in its College of Graduate Studies.

Under the agreement, KSU will provide technology and support services including infrastructure, instructional design, video hosting and delivery and a course-management system for NEOMED’s online courses and programs.

NEOMED will maintain responsibility for all academic, administrative and financial services for those online programs, including courses, content, students, faculty and admissions.

The shared-services agreement advances statewide and regional collaboration by developing new ways to realize efficiencies that keep education affordable at Ohio’s public universities.

School bus driver event

BELOIT

Members of the West Branch School District bus driver team have been working with other local schools to put together an informational event to share what the role of a school bus driver entails. This event is open to anyone interested.

The event will be from noon to 4 p.m. on two separate days. On Saturday the event will be hosted by Darlene Pellin and Patti Lloyd at Jackson-Milton Local Schools, 13910 Mahoning Ave. in North Jackson.

A second event will be Aug. 18 and hosted by South Range Schools, 11300 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield.

During the event, there will be small presentations from guest speakers, including Bill Leaming, South Range Schools pre-service instructor, as well as a sergeant from one of the Ohio State Highway Patrol barracks to answer any questions. Buster the Bus will make its way to the event on both days, and there will be fun giveaways for the children who attend.

Trustees to meet

BOARDMAN

Boardman Township trustees will have a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. today to adjourn into executive session for pending or imminent litigation and land acquisition. The meeting will take place at the government center, 8299 Market St.

Salem board to meet

SALEM

Salem school board will have an emergency meeting at 5 p.m. today in the administration office, 1226 E. State St., for the purpose of hiring an athletic director and accepting a resignation. The board will adjourn into an executive session.