Cash 'n' coke found in Campbell Street home

YOUNGSTOWN

Police serving a search warrant about 5:35 p.m. Wednesday investigating drug activity at a 957 Campbell St. home found more than $2,100 cash and a large quantity of cocaine.

Besides the cash, members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit found crack and powder cocaine, a bag of marijuana, pills and a bag of fentanyl.

Arrested on a first degree felony charge of possession of cocaine as well as possession of drugs and possession of marijuana was Keith Tillis, 30, who lists the home as his address. Also arrested for a fifth degree felony charge of possession of cocaine, and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was Daniel Williams, 23, no address listed.

Both men are in the Mahoning County jail and are expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.