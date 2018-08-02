Cash 'n' coke found in Campbell Street home
YOUNGSTOWN
Police serving a search warrant about 5:35 p.m. Wednesday investigating drug activity at a 957 Campbell St. home found more than $2,100 cash and a large quantity of cocaine.
Besides the cash, members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit found crack and powder cocaine, a bag of marijuana, pills and a bag of fentanyl.
Arrested on a first degree felony charge of possession of cocaine as well as possession of drugs and possession of marijuana was Keith Tillis, 30, who lists the home as his address. Also arrested for a fifth degree felony charge of possession of cocaine, and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was Daniel Williams, 23, no address listed.
Both men are in the Mahoning County jail and are expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 4, 2017 midnight
Police find guns, drugs in two homes
- January 31, 2018 10:52 a.m.
2 arrested in Youngstown police vice raids
- December 9, 2017 12:03 a.m.
Thursday night vice raids turn up drugs, guns
- January 11, 2018 midnight
Men arrested in drug raids arraigned in municipal court
- June 1, 2018 10:36 a.m.
Y'town PD arrest 4 on felony drug charges
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.