Brookfield boil alert lifted


August 2, 2018 at 10:04p.m.

BROOKFIELD

The Trumbull County Sanitary Engineers Department has lifted a boil alert issued Wednesday for Trumbull County water customers who live on state Route 7 north of Brookfield Fire Department.

Streets included David Lane, Richard Drive and Wyngate Manor.

