Brookfield boil alert lifted
BROOKFIELD
The Trumbull County Sanitary Engineers Department has lifted a boil alert issued Wednesday for Trumbull County water customers who live on state Route 7 north of Brookfield Fire Department.
Streets included David Lane, Richard Drive and Wyngate Manor.
