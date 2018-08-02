Births
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Matt and Elizabeth Mason, Salem, boy, July 31.
Ciera Parry and Cody Stokes, Columbiana, boy, July 31.
Martha Flickinger and Rudy Santiago-Timberlake, Youngstown, boy, July 31.
William and Pamela Odem, Youngstown, girl, July 31.
Tom and Catherine Ruminski, New Middletown, boy, July 31.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Amber Borlie and Joseph Skaggs Sr., Lake Milton, boy, July 30.
Joseph and Lena Miller, Middlefield, girl, July 30.
Marty and Martha Hostetler, West Farmington, girl, July 31.
Jasmine Yutzy and Marcus Jones, Warren, girl, July 31.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.