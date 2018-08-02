AT&T hiring event scheduled for today

BOARDMAN

The AT&T call center, 8089 South Ave., will host a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.

The center has up to 40 available full-time positions.

Walk-ins are welcome, but people are encouraged to start the application process online at http://work.att.jobs/BoardmanCSR.

Congressional delegates praised

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber’s Eastern Ohio Military Affairs Commission on Wednesday lauded the Mahoning Valley’s congressional delegation for passage of the National Defense Authorization Act, which will fund projects at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station and Camp Ravenna.

“We appreciate the success of our congressional delegation in ensuring that vital, badly needed infrastructure projects are included in the National Defense Authorization Act. Sens. [Rob] Portman and [Sherrod] Brown and [Reps. Tim Ryan, Bill Johnson, Jim Renacci, Mike Kelly and Bob Gibbs] should all be praised for their yeomen’s work in looking after the citizen airmen and soldiers of the 910th Airlift Wing and Ohio National Guard,” said Vito Abruzzino, EOMAC director.

Ohio PAC endorses DeWine for governor

COLUMBUS

The Ohio Chamber of Commerce Political Action Committee on Wednesday announced it endorsed Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine for governor.

“Mike DeWine is committed to making Ohio the best state in the Midwest in which to do business and recognizes that, in order to further grow our economy, Ohio has to build upon the positive results of the past eight years and take its efforts to create and retain jobs to the next level,” said Andrew Doehrel, Ohio Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.

Rich Thompson, director of political programs for the chamber, noted the PAC endorsed him for attorney general in 2010 and 2014, saying DeWine is “the clear pro-jobs creation candidate in this race.

Chamber Leadership series to start Aug. 22

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber announced the schedule for its August Laws of Leadership series, “The 17 Indisputable Laws of Teamwork.”

The series, which begins Aug. 22 with an event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn in Boardman, will feature four speakers who will share their expertise, success stories and failures.

The speakers are chamber President & CEO James Dignan; Regina Mitchell, co-owner/CEO of Hope Village Outpatient Recovery Services; Michael Ross, founder/president of Mainstream Leadership Network; and Dena DeLuco, owner of The Evolving Door.

The cost is $25 for members; $40 for nonmembers. Register online at regionalchamber.com/events.

Dunkin’ Donuts debuts new snacks

YOUNGSTOWN

Dunkin’ Donuts announced the launch of its new Dunkin’ Run menu featuring snack items for $2.

The new items – doughnut fries, ham and cheese roll-ups, pretzel bites with mustard, waffle-breaded chicken tenders and gluten-free fudge brownies – are now available at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide.

The company also has brought back its S’mores doughnut for a limited time.

