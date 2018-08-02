Agenda Friday


August 2, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, building and sites committee meeting, 8 a.m., main library, 305 Wick Ave., Youngstown.

ABC Water and Storm District, trustee board meeting, 1 p.m., Boardman Township Government Center, 8299 Market St.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.

