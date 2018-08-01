Zimbabwe man who lived in Idaho for 15 years to be deported
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Immigration officials are preparing to deport a Zimbabwe man who has been living in Pocatello for 15 years and has a child with a U.S. citizen.
Chris Matimba's lawyer Chris Christensen says his client will be deported in two weeks.
The Idaho State Journal reports Chris Matimba was detained and arrested June 5 at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Application Support Center in Idaho Falls during a routine meeting to request an extension on an order to stay in the country.
His wife, Deon Matimba, says he was denied a stay of deportation or removal application that has been previously approved for 12 years.
Chris Matimba previously faced deportation near 2007 for a misdemeanor criminal conviction of domestic violence. The charge was dismissed in court, but it still triggered an order of deportation.
