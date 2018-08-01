Yo-Yo Ma will perform Aug. 13 with Warren Philharmonic and Youngstown Symphony

WARREN

Famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma will perform Aug. 13 with the Warren Philharmonic and Youngstown Symphony Orchestra at the Warren Community Amphitheatre, 321 Mahoning Ave.

It’s part of a City Club of Mahoning Valley event that starts with local music and dance artists from throughout the area performing at 5:30 p.m. followed by Ma at 6 p.m.

A forum to discuss “How Can the Arts – and All of Our Culture – Serve Our Community” which runs from 7 to 8 p.m. Aug. 13.

Panelists are the Rev. Lewis Macklin II, past or of Holy Trinity Missionary Baptist Churchin Youngstown, and William Mullane, who’s on the board of directors of the Fine Arts Council of Trumbull County. Deborah F. Rutter, president of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, will moderate.