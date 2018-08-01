Trumbull coroner confirms remains are of missing man
WARREN — The Trumbull County Coroner's Office says the remains found along Risher Road Sunday are those of Jerry Hughley, 35, and he may have been dead for around a week.
His death has been ruled a homicide from multiple gunshot wounds.
Kathy Meszaros, chief coroner's investigator, said the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office used fingerprints to make the positive identification. The Cuyahoga County office also had dental records available to use, Meszaros said.
His death is being placed at about the same time his girlfriend, Brittany May, 28, was found shot to death on Front Street near the former Warren Western Reserve High School.
Her body was found at 12:06 a.m. July 22. Hughley's family reported him missing the next day, but he had not been seen since late July 21.
