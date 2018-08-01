Shenango Valley weather sirens being tested Thursday
HERMITAGE, Pa.
The Hermitage Fire Department will conduct the monthly test of the Shenango Valley weather warning sirens at 10 a.m. Thursday. The test will include activation of the Clark, Farrell, Sharpsville, Shenango Township, West Middlesex and Wheatland weather sirens. Citizens are asked to disregard the sirens during the test.
