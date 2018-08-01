METRO DIGEST || Sentenced for robbery, kidnapping attempt

Sentenced for robbery, kidnapping attempt

WARREN

The woman Darryl V. Jackson tried to kidnap Dec. 30 while committing a robbery at Life Storage on Youngstown Road told Judge Peter Kontos the experience makes it hard for her to sleep.

The woman said she was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder. She spoke before Jackson was sentenced Monday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

The judge sentenced Jackson, 57, of Deerfield Avenue Southwest, to 11 years in prison after he pleaded guilty earlier to aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

Howland police said Jackson used scissors to threaten to stab the woman if she did not give him the money from the cash register.

He also demanded her car keys and forced her out the back door of the store and into the rear parking area, where he demanded that she get into the passenger seat.

But she ran from the car when Jackson was getting into the driver’s seat. Jackson left in her car.

Drug charge

AUSTINTOWN

Officers arrested a Youngstown woman with a child in the car on a drug charge after she allegedly ran a red light on Mahoning Avenue.

After Briawna Hayes, 21, of Fernwood Avenue, ran the red light, officers made a traffic stop near Ashley Circle on Friday evening, according to police reports.

Hayes was seen putting a plastic bag in her pocket when asked to step out of the car. Officers discovered the bag contained suspected cocaine, reports say.

Hayes had her 3-year-old daughter in the back seat. Hayes is charged with possession of cocaine.

2 teens apprehended by police after chase

WARREN

Chayne D. Ringold and Brooke Sombati, both 15, were taken to the Trumbull County Juvenile Justice Center after they fled on foot from police from a stolen car, reports say.

Ringold is from Maywood Street Northwest, and Sombati is from Lexington Avenue Northwest.

Police said they were called at 4:41 a.m. Tuesday to Drexel Avenue for a Cadillac speeding. Officers spotted the car cutting through the Rite Aid parking lot on Parkman Road and made a traffic stop, but both teens ran.

Sombati stopped running and gave herself up, but police used a dog and tracked Ringold to the female’s house, where he was found in the garage. He initially gave officers a false last name. Both teens are charged with receiving stolen property. Sombati is also charged with obstructing official business, and Ringold is charged with breaking and entering and falsification.

Rape trial continued

YOUNGSTOWN

A rape trial in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court has been continued until 8:30 a.m. Oct. 29 for the accused Charles Griffin, 28, of Hudson Avenue.

Griffin faces charges of rape and sexual battery in connection with a November rape that occurred when the alleged 17-year-old victim was impaired to a degree she could not resist or consent, according to a February indictment.

Boardman Police Sgt. Chuck Hillman said the victim told police she and a friend had been drinking alcohol and she was unconscious when the assault occurred.

U.S. Marshals arrested Griffin on Feb. 9. He remains in the county jail.

Bridge naming

WARREN

Trumbull County commissioners are expected today to approve the naming of a bridge on Austintown-Warren Road in Weathersfield Township the Randall S. Pugh Bridge in honor of Pugh, the township’s fire chief, who died recently.

The resolution was approved earlier by Weathersfield trustees. County Engineer Randy Smith also wrote a letter of support. Pugh served on the fire department 41 years, 19 of those as chief.

Dairy Queen locations to help raise funds

BOARDMAN

On Thursday, participating Dairy Queen locations throughout the Mahoning Valley will participate in the annual DQ Miracle Treat Day to raise funds for Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.

As part of the annual DQ Miracle Treat Day, DQ Grill & Chill and Dairy Queen locations throughout the United States raise funds to help save and improve the lives of sick and injured children in CMN Hospitals by donating $1 or more from every Blizzard Treat sold at participating locations to CMN Hospitals.

Last year, $25,000 was raised by local DQ stores on Miracle Treat Day for Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.

Man sentenced for store robberies

PITTSBURGH

Eric Barbati, 33, formerly of New Castle, Pa., was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for his convictions on federal robbery charges, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Tuesday.

Barbati was found guilty of robbing four convenience stores five times during August and September 2017 and two banks between Hermitage, Pa., and New Castle. In total, Barbati stole $5,164.

In each of the convenience-store robberies, Barbati approached the counter to pay for a bottle of Mountain Dew before pulling a knife or stealing money from the register.

U.S. District Court Judge David S. Cercone ordered Barbati to pay restitution to all of the businesses he stole from and to serve a three-year term of supervised release after his prison stay.

School board meeting

COLUMBIANA

Crestview school board has scheduled a special meeting for 5:50 p.m. today to approve Student/Parent Handbooks and the Athletic Student Handbook.

The meeting will take place in the high-school cafeteria, 44100 Crestview Road.

WRTA board meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

Western Reserve Transit Authority trustee board will have a special meeting at 1 p.m. today to discuss the search for an executive director.

The meeting will take place at WRTA’s board room, 604 Mahoning Ave.