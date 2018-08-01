Senate OKs funding for Camp Ravenna, YARS

WASHINGTON, D.C.

The Senate today passed the final National Defense Authorization Act, which authorizes funding for Camp Ravenna and the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

The final NDAA conference report is headed to President Donald Trump’s desk to be signed into law.

It includes $7.4 million to construct an automated multipurpose machine gun range at Camp Ravenna’s Joint Military Training Center, and $8.8 million for upgrades to ensure Youngstown Air Reserve Station’s main gate meets safety requirements.

“The men and women serving our country at Camp Ravenna and at Youngstown Air Reserve Station deserve the best tools and facilities available as they train for future missions,” said U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Cleveland Democrat. “This investment will make critical upgrades to those facilities and will provide important support for those who have sworn to protect us.”

“Securing funding for the Youngstown Air Reserve Station main gate relocation in the bill is” a “real benefit to the base and the region,” said U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, a Cincinnati-area Republican. “This will both improve security and the flow of people and cargo on and off this busy facility. I look forward to the president signing this conference report into law so these resources can head to the Mahoning Valley as quickly as possible.”