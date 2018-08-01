Salem school board has emergency meeting Thursday


August 1, 2018 at 4:51p.m.

SALEM — Salem school board will have an emergency meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday in the administration office, 1226 E. State St., for the purpose of hiring an athletic director and accepting a resignation. The board will adjourn into an executive session.

