Promoting voter ID, Trump claims ID needed to buy groceries

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has wrongly claimed that shoppers need to show photo identification to buy groceries, and he is accusing Democrats of obstructing his agenda and stalling confirmation of his Supreme Court nominee.

Trump also is defending his trade agenda and snapping at China and other U.S. competitors for having "targeted our farmers."

The president addressed thousands of supporters Tuesday night at an event intended to boost two Republican candidates before the Aug. 28 primary in the battleground state.

Trump was railing against the idea of noncitizens voting and advocating stricter voting laws when he asserted that IDs are required at the supermarket checkout.

"If you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card, you need ID," he said. "You go out and you want to buy anything, you need ID and you need your picture."

A White House spokesman did not immediately respond to questions about when the billionaire president last bought groceries or anything else himself. Photo IDs are required for certain purchases, such as alcohol, cigarettes or cold medicine.

People who write checks for their grocery bills frequently need to show ID, but that's an increasingly less common form of payment. According to the National Grocers Association's most recent data, the use of checks as a percentage of total transactions dropped from 33 percent in 2000 to 6 percent in 2015.

At the rally, Trump picked his sides among Republicans as he embraced U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis in the primary for governor and backed the U.S. Senate campaign of Gov. Rick Scott.

"We have to make sure Rick Scott wins and wins big" against the incumbent, Democrat Bill Nelson, the president said.

He also appealed for voters to elect more Republicans to Congress, saying Democrats are opposing his to-do list and slowing consideration of his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

Democrats "don't want to give Trump any victory," he said. "They will do anything they can to not help the Trump agenda."