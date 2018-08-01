OSHP troopers seize $6.3M worth of cocaine in Wood County


August 1, 2018 at 1:10p.m.

MILLBURY — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Quebec man after a traffic stop in Wood County that resulted in the seizure of 165 pounds of suspected cocaine valued at nearly $6.3 million.

According to a patrol news release, troopers stopped a rented Chrysler sedan with California registration for several marked lanes violations on the Ohio Turnpike at 11:17 a.m. Tuesday. Criminal indicators were observed, and a patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable-cause search revealed the suspected contraband.

The suspect, Larbi Benkaddour, 46, was taken to the Wood County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in cocaine.

