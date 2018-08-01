Officials: Man working to take down Ohio tower dies after fall
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — Officials say a man working to take down a tower at a former manufacturing site in southwestern Ohio has fallen and died.
West Chester Township spokeswoman Barb Wilson says the worker fell about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. He died at the scene. His name wasn’t released.
Officials with the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration were called to the site in the township roughly 20 miles north of Cincinnati.
OSHA spokeswoman Rhonda Burke said the agency’s preliminary information indicated the man fell while employed by a company that was handling demolition work at the site.
Burke said the investigation is continuing.
