NILES MAYOR | Steve Mientkiewicz selected as Niles mayor

NILES — Councilman Steve Mientkiewicz has been chosen by the 11 Niles central committee members of the Trumbull County Democratic Party to serve the last 18 months of the present term for Niles mayor.

Today's voting followed short speeches by the 10 candidates in attendance. An 11th candidate Jim Villeco, was nominated from the floor and was second in the voting.

Two Trumbull County Board of Elections workers counted the ballots. The voting took place in the Niles City Council chambers.

The winner needed six out of 11 votes to be elected.