Need a job? AT&T call center in Boardman hosts hiring event Thursday


August 1, 2018 at 5:27p.m.

BOARDMAN — The AT&T call center, 8089 South Ave., will host a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

The center has up to 40 available full-time positions.

Walk-ins are welcome, but people are encouraged to start the application process online at http://work.att.jobs/BoardmanCSR.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$289990


Columbiana


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$499900


Salem


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$1200000