Need a job? AT&T call center in Boardman hosts hiring event Thursday
BOARDMAN — The AT&T call center, 8089 South Ave., will host a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
The center has up to 40 available full-time positions.
Walk-ins are welcome, but people are encouraged to start the application process online at http://work.att.jobs/BoardmanCSR.
