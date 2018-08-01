Need a job? AT&T call center in Boardman hosts hiring event Thursday

BOARDMAN — The AT&T call center, 8089 South Ave., will host a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

The center has up to 40 available full-time positions.

Walk-ins are welcome, but people are encouraged to start the application process online at http://work.att.jobs/BoardmanCSR.