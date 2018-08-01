Man, teens face charges in robbery, shooting

Staff report

WARREN

A Trumbull County grand jury Tuesday indicted two males on charges stemming from a June 22 robbery and shooting of a woman at a house on Shaffer Drive near Howland High School.

Jeremiah U. Jones, 19, of Plaza Avenue Northeast, Warren, and Isaiah D. Croff, 20, of East Kline Street, Girard, each face two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of felonious assault.

Jones also was indicted on one count of being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm.

A third male, Emmanuel Jones, 15, was charged with aggravated robbery in Trumbull County Juvenile Court.

A 35-year-old woman said she agreed to meet one of the males at the Giant Eagle supermarket on East Market Street in Howland to buy a firearm because she had known him since he was a baby.

She let the males into her car, and they went to a home on Shaffer, where they got out. Police said the three robbed her of a necklace and earrings, and one of them shot her in the thigh.

Jeremiah Jones and Croff were later arraigned in Warren Municipal Court.

The grand jury also indicted Crystal M. Eavenson, 42, of Williamsburg Street Northwest, on an aggravated-burglary charge.

A woman living on Dana Street Northeast called 911 to report the April 24 burglary. She also suffered an apparent minor injury, a police report says.

When police arrived, the victim said the suspects were calling her son’s phone and indicating they were at a home on Williamsburg. Police went there and arrested a man who was later cleared of charges. Police later filed charges against Eavenson in Warren Municipal Court.