Liberty police seek leads in car break-ins


August 1, 2018 at 2:45p.m.

LIBERTY — The police department is asking anybody who has information on the string of car break-ins since July 20 to contact the department’s tip line at 330-539-9830 or send a message to the department.

Video of suspects

There have been at least 17 reported incidents of car break-ins. Most of the vehicles were on the south end of the township, including Montrose and Catherine streets, Trumbull Avenue, and Richards, Colonial Drive and Northgate drives.

