State welfare interruptions for new enrollees to begin later this month
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
The Mahoning County Department of Jobs and Family Services told county commissioners Tuesday that the department would be unable to approve new enrollees for benefits from Aug. 23-27.
The temporary shutdown is due to a statewide upgrade to the eligibility software used by public services agencies. Current recipients of food assistance, cash assistance and Medicaid will not be impacted.
The county JFS will be unable to access its client database or case information from Aug. 23-27 due to a statewide upgrade to the software used to determine individuals’ eligibility. This will prevent the department from approving new enrollees for food assistance, cash assistance and Medicaid programs.
The department will resume normal operations Aug. 28 after 10 a.m.
Also during the meeting, the commissioners approved a number of appropriations, including the $1,097,306 state budget for the Mental Health Recovery Board. The MHRB annual budget is released on the state fiscal year schedule, which begins in July and lasts through June 2019.
The MHRB oversees programs that address issues such as drug abuse, problem gambling, prison re-entry and recovery housing, among others.
