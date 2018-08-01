Highway patrol on scene of tanker crash in Boardman


August 1, 2018 at 11:37a.m.

BOARDMAN

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene of an accident involving a tanker on U.S. Route 224.

A dispatcher for the Canfield Post of OSHP said the call about the crash came in at 10:37 a.m.

The accident occurred just west of West Boulevard, OSHP said.

Further details were not immediately available.

