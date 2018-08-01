Highway patrol on scene of tanker crash in Boardman
BOARDMAN
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene of an accident involving a tanker on U.S. Route 224.
A dispatcher for the Canfield Post of OSHP said the call about the crash came in at 10:37 a.m.
The accident occurred just west of West Boulevard, OSHP said.
Further details were not immediately available.
