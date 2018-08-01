GOP to screen candidates to replace Judge Kobly

YOUNGSTOWN

With the Aug. 30 retirement of Youngstown Municipal Court Judge Elizabeth Kobly, the Mahoning County Republican Party will screen candidates to replace her.

The deadline to submit applications is Aug. 17.

Interested candidates are asked to request copies of the application packet by contacting the party office at 330-629-7006 or by email at mahoningcountygop@gmail.com.

Applicants must submit eight sets of application materials to the party office at 8381 Market St. in Boardman.

Candidates will meet with the screening committee with a maximum of three finalists forwarded to the governor for consideration for the job.