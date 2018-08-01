GOP to screen candidates to replace Judge Kobly
YOUNGSTOWN
With the Aug. 30 retirement of Youngstown Municipal Court Judge Elizabeth Kobly, the Mahoning County Republican Party will screen candidates to replace her.
The deadline to submit applications is Aug. 17.
Interested candidates are asked to request copies of the application packet by contacting the party office at 330-629-7006 or by email at mahoningcountygop@gmail.com.
Applicants must submit eight sets of application materials to the party office at 8381 Market St. in Boardman.
Candidates will meet with the screening committee with a maximum of three finalists forwarded to the governor for consideration for the job.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 1, 2018 12:01 a.m.
Kobly stepping down as Youngstown Municipal Court judge
- February 20, 2018 midnight
Mahoning County Republican Party to conduct screening process for appeals court candidates
- February 19, 2018 9:55 p.m.
March 2 is deadline for those seeking vacant appellate court post
- February 19, 2018 10:11 a.m.
Deadline is March 2 for appeals judge candidates
- August 24, 2016 1:30 p.m.
Libertarian Party candidate's name will appear on Ohio ballot for president
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.