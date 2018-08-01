GOP to screen candidates to replace Judge Kobly


August 1, 2018 at 4:27p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

With the Aug. 30 retirement of Youngstown Municipal Court Judge Elizabeth Kobly, the Mahoning County Republican Party will screen candidates to replace her.

The deadline to submit applications is Aug. 17.

Interested candidates are asked to request copies of the application packet by contacting the party office at 330-629-7006 or by email at mahoningcountygop@gmail.com.

Applicants must submit eight sets of application materials to the party office at 8381 Market St. in Boardman.

Candidates will meet with the screening committee with a maximum of three finalists forwarded to the governor for consideration for the job.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$289990


Columbiana


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$499900


Salem


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$1200000