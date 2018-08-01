Fleetwood Mac tribute band will perform Nov. 10 at Packard Music Hall


August 1, 2018 at 10:35a.m.

WARREN

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, a tribute band, will perform Nov. 10 at Packard Music Hall.

The band will perform the entire “Rumours” album from 1977 plus other Fleetwood Mac songs.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Packard box office, which is open weekdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and online at Ticketmaster.com.

Ticket prices range from $26.50 to $52 plus fees.

