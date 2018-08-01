Man found dead may have been killed by fire

By Joe Gorman

YOUNGSTOWN

Detectives say an undetected kitchen fire may have killed a man whose body was found Tuesday inside a home in the 800 block of Woodford Avenue on the South Side.

Detective Sgt. Mike Lambert said the victim appeared to have died in a fire in his kitchen. He had been there for at least a couple days before he was found just before noon.

To look at the house from the outside, someone would be hard-pressed to see that there was a fire inside.

Fire Investigator Capt. Kurt Wright of the city fire department said the fire started in the stove. He said it is possible that the fire could have burned itself out without anyone ever noticing.

Wright said a set of windows were recently installed, and they may have played a role in the man’s death. Wright said the windows cut off any fresh oxygen from flowing into the home.

While that was good in a sense because it kept the fire from spreading and helped smother the flames, it was bad because it cut off any fresh air for the victim, Wright said.

Lambert said it looked like the man tried to escape but succumbed to the smoke before he could.

“The whole inside of the house is covered in soot,” Lambert said. “It burned for a while before he noticed it.”

Lambert said there is no record of a 911 call from the home for a fire.