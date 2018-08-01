Ex-county worker adds to complaints against Trumbull engineer
Staff report
CORTLAND
Kendell L. Stauffer Jr., whose employment was terminated by the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office, added his voice to the chorus of people accusing Engineer Randy Smith of harassment.
Stauffer, who lost his job in 2016 and was chief union steward at the time, said he also has "experienced bullying, harassment and intimidation by Smith, and wants the commissioners to publicly condemn Smith’s actions.
He said 30 others besides him have taken early retirement, quit or were fired for standing up "to his harassmenet.”
But Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa said they will first await the outcome of an investigation of harassment allegations by Trish Nuskievicz, director of the Trumbull County Planning Comission.
For more on the matter, read Thursday's Vindicator o Vindy.com.
