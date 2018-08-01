Cleveland to pay family of man killed by police $500K
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland will pay $500,000 to the family of a man fatally shot by police in 2010 when he quickly raised his hand inside a dimly lit basement.
Cleveland.com reports the settlement agreement Tuesday comes less than two weeks before the start of a trial in a civil-rights lawsuit filed by Danny Withers’ relatives.
Court records say Detective Daniel Zola shot Withers, a bank robbery suspect, when another detective opened a closet door where Withers hid.
The lawsuit was filed in 2011 and dismissed by a judge in 2015. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled a jury should decide a dispute over how quickly Zola fired.
Cleveland argued Zola thought Withers, who was unarmed, was going to shoot him.
The city didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
