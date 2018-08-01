Bridal assistance

NILES

David’s Bridal, 5577 Youngstown-Warren Road, is offering 30 percent off bridal gowns and 20 percent off bridesmaids’ dresses for customers of Bling Bridal Boutique. The Sharon, Pa., store announced last week it was filing for bankruptcy and that outstanding orders would not be delivered.

David’s will provide alterations at its standard rate for dresses delivered by Bling Bridal, a service it does not normally offer for gowns purchased at other stores.

Also, Eastwood Mall will provide $250 gift cards to brides to put toward their purchase.

Customers must present proof of purchase from Bling Bridal at David’s by end of business Aug. 25.

PIA open house

YOUNGSTOWN

Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics will showcase careers in aviation maintenance at a public open house at 11 a.m. Saturday at its Youngstown campus, 1453 Youngstown-Kingsville Road NE.

Attendees will tour the classrooms and hangar, learn about 16- and 21-month programs, view interactive demonstrations, meet faculty and students, and learn about career opportunities.

“Our Aug. 4 open house gives PIA the opportunity to deliver critical information about career demand,” said Suzanne Markle, president and CEO of the non-profit school.

Dry natural-gas boon

WASHINGTON

Dry natural-gas production in the U.S. increased year-over-year for the 12th-consecutive month in May, the U.S. Energy Information Administration announced Tuesday. The EIA reported dry natural gas production increased 12 percent over May 2017, to 2,491 billion cubic feet.

The agency reported the average daily rate of dry natural-gas production for May the highest for any month since EIA began tracking monthly dry production in 1973. Also, estimated natural-gas consumption was 7.8 percent higher year-over-year in May, according to the monthly report.

The U.S. was a net exporter of natural gas in May.

AK Steel 2Q earns

WEST CHESTER

AK Steel Holding Corp. on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $56.6 million. On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for nonrecurring costs, were 22 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The steel producer posted revenue of $1.75 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Analysts expected $1.74 billion.

P&G earnings

CINCINNATI

Procter & Gamble Co. on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.89 billion. On a per-share basis, the company said it had profit of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 94 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $16.5 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts.Analysts surveyed by expected $16.55 billion.

