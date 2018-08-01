Boil alert in portion of Brookfield


August 1, 2018 at 1:01p.m.

BROOKFIELD

A boil advisory was issued at noon today for residents along state Route 7 north of the Brookfield Fire Department, including the Wyngate Manor manufactured home community. It also includes David Lane and Richard Drive. The order remains in effect until further notice.

A boil advisory means to boil tap water used for drinking or ingesting to a rolling boil for three to five minutes.

Repairs are under way, the Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer’s Office reports.

