Boil advisory in Brookfield


August 1, 2018 at 9:45p.m.

BROOKFIELD

A boil advisory was issued tonight until further notice for township residents who live on state Route 7 north of the Brookfield Fire Department, including Windgate Manor, David Lane and Richard Drive, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Also affected are Trumbull County Southeast PWS customers.

Residents in the affected areas should heat their drinking water to a rolling boil for three to five minutes, officials said.

