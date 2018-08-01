Boil advisory in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD

A boil advisory was issued tonight until further notice for township residents who live on state Route 7 north of the Brookfield Fire Department, including Windgate Manor, David Lane and Richard Drive, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Also affected are Trumbull County Southeast PWS customers.

Residents in the affected areas should heat their drinking water to a rolling boil for three to five minutes, officials said.