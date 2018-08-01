Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Richard and Tiffany Matyi, Youngstown, girl, July 17.
Jonathan and Rachel Clark, Youngstown, girl, July 30.
Michael and Tiffany Pecchia, Youngstown, boy, July 30.
Marco and Ashley Comichista, Girard, girl, July 30.
Courtney Zachari and Manuel Balestier, Struthers, boy, July 30.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Meredith Kochunas and William Patrick, Canfield, boy, July 29.
