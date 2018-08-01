Births


August 1, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Richard and Tiffany Matyi, Youngstown, girl, July 17.

Jonathan and Rachel Clark, Youngstown, girl, July 30.

Michael and Tiffany Pecchia, Youngstown, boy, July 30.

Marco and Ashley Comichista, Girard, girl, July 30.

Courtney Zachari and Manuel Balestier, Struthers, boy, July 30.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Meredith Kochunas and William Patrick, Canfield, boy, July 29.

