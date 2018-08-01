Airliner crashes in northern Mexico; 49 are hospitalized

MEXICO CITY

An Aeromexico jetliner crashed while taking off during a severe storm in northern Mexico on Tuesday, smacking down in a field nearly intact before catching fire, though officials said it appeared everyone on board escaped the flames.

Durango state Gov. Jose Aispuro initially wrote on his Twitter account that “it is confirmed there were no fatalities in the accident,” but he later said authorities were checking the plane’s burned-out hull to make sure no one had been trapped.

Aispuro said 49 people had been hospitalized. He said some passengers got out under their power, and some even wandered back to the nearby airport of Durango city to seek out relatives.

Activists, family members protest over police shooting

MINNEAPOLIS

Activists and family members of a black man who was fatally shot by Minneapolis police marched through downtown Tuesday, blocking trains during the evening rush hour as they chanted some of Thurman Blevins’ last words: “Please don’t shoot me! Leave me alone!”

Roughly 300 demonstrators called for the officers involved to be fired and arrested, though a prosecutor announced a day earlier that he was declining to file charges. After a rally at the Hennepin County Government Center, the protesters marched along the light rail tracks, shutting down service for nearly an hour as workers were leaving downtown and Minnesota Twins fans were trying to get to a game.

Blevins, 31, was shot June 23 by Minneapolis officers after they chased him into an alley in north Minneapolis.

Democrats ramp up fight for documents related to nominee

WASHINGTON

Senate Democrats intensified their fight Tuesday over documents related to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s stint as staff secretary at the White House, pursuing a paper trail on his views of key issues that played out during the George W. Bush administration.

The top Democrat, Sen. Chuck Schumer, said he personally appealed to the archivist of the United States to release the documents after Senate Republicans declined to pursue them. Democrats say Kavanaugh’s record on the detention of terror suspects, abortion access and other issues are important to understanding his views. Republicans say the documents are unnecessary and are churning through 1 million pages from Kavanaugh’s previous administrative work, as well as his 12 years as an appellate court justice.

Sheriff: ‘Stand your ground’ case is being investigated

LARGO, Fla.

A Florida sheriff says the case of a white man who shot an unarmed black man during a parking-lot dispute is still under investigation and will be sent to the state attorney.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri acknowledged during a Tuesday news conference that the shooting death of Markeis McGlockton has grabbed national attention and intensified the debate about Florida’s “stand your ground” law.

Gualtieri defended his decision not to arrest Michael Drejka, who shot McGlockton in an argument over a parking spot July 19. Drejka said he was defending himself against McGlockton and said he was in fear for his life.

Associated Press