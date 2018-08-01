3rd DOYO Live marketing conference opened today downtown

YOUNGSTOWN

DOYO Live is doing even more of Youngstown this year.

The digital marketing and interactive design conference, now in its third year, has expanded to show attendees even more of what the city has to offer.

The conference, which kicked off this afternoon and continues Thursday, moved this year from Youngstown State University’s Williamson College of Business Administration to the DeYor Center for the Performing Arts on West Federal Street, with some sessions taking place there and others at the Youngstown Business Incubator and Tyler History Center.

“I thought it would present an interesting element to do something new,” said Dennis Schiraldi, founder of DOYO Live and CYO Marketing in Youngstown. “I always knew, going back over three years ago, that we needed to have this conference downtown and live this mantra of ‘Do Youngstown.’”

The event brings together about 300 marketing and design professionals, which Schiraldi said marks the third year of attendance growth, another reason the conference opted to change venues. The event feature keynote speakers, breakout sessions on a wide variety of marketing topics and networking opportunities.

This year’s keynote speech, at 9 a.m. Thursday, will be delivered by Allen Gannett, CEO of marketing technology firm TrackMaven.

Gannett’s talk will be based on two years of research for his book, “The Creative Curve.”

“Here’s a person on national news coming to Youngstown, Ohio to give a keynote presentation,” Schiraldi said. “We’ve punched way above our weight in the quality of speakers.”

Today, DOYO hosted two sold-out, deep-dive workshops: one on marketing for manufacturers, the other on leveraging social media marketing to grow a business.

Read more about the event in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.