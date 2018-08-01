2 escape Struthers house fire
STRUTHERS
Two occupants of a Wilson Street home that caught fire at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday escaped without injury.
Firefighters say the blaze may have started in the attic of the structure built in 1929, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.
Struthers and Poland fire departments assisted in fighting the blaze.
Officials described the damage as moderate.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
