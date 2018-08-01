2 escape Struthers house fire


August 1, 2018 at 10:49p.m.

STRUTHERS

Two occupants of a Wilson Street home that caught fire at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday escaped without injury.

Firefighters say the blaze may have started in the attic of the structure built in 1929, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Struthers and Poland fire departments assisted in fighting the blaze.

Officials described the damage as moderate.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

