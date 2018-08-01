Youngstown teens arrested in connection with van theft
Staff report
BOARDMAN
Township police arrested three juveniles Monday in connection with an incident reported at Turning Point Residential.
Police were dispatched to the facility on Youngstown-Poland Road on Monday morning for a report of a stolen vehicle, according to a police report.
The facility’s transportation director reported that a driver left a van running while he went inside to use the restroom, then found the vehicle was missing when he returned a few minutes later.
The juveniles, identified as Larenz Rhodes, 17, of Youngstown; Xavier Hile, 13, of Youngstown; and Christopher Thomas, 17, of Youngstown, were arrested Monday afternoon after they returned to the Turning Point parking lot and led police on a foot chase in the surrounding neighborhood, according to the report.
All three face numerous charges, including receiving stolen property and obstructing official business, according to the report.
Police reported finding a gun that had been reported stolen in a backpack one of the males left in a yard while running from the police.
Police said the males “admitted to taking the vehicle and going to Walmart” and that Rhodes “admitted to possessing the stolen handgun.”
