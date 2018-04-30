Salem Day of Prayer to focus on unity in US

The 12th annual Salem Day of Prayer begins at noon Thursday on the Village Green in front of the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce at 713 E. State St.

The event will include music, an opening prayer by the Rev. Peter Fowler, flag presentations and pledges led by West Branch High School students, a First Friends Church quartet and a proclamation for the city by Mayor John Berlin, among other activities.

The theme of the event is “Pray for America — Unity” and will include prayers and readings from the Bible regarding the government, education, media, the military, business, the church and the family.

Thursday is the National Day of Prayer throughout the U.S.

Leetonia library plans all-day learning event

Anyone interested in learning more about the environment, the Little Beaver Creek Greenway Trail and the history of the Leetonia Beehive Coke Ovens is invited to the Leetonia Community Public Library, 181 Walnut St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 10.

There will be a lineup of speakers. The title of the program is “From the Carboniferous Period to the Anthropocene.”

The cost is $40 per person, which includes a continental breakfast and lunch. There also will be afternoon tours of the Coke Oven Park. To register, contact Bill Merdich at 330-817-0088 before Thursday.

Springfield schools receive audit award

The Springfield Local School District has received an Auditor of State Award for its clean audit report.

The awards are presented by Auditor of State Dave Yost to local governments and school districts after the completion of a financial audit. To receive the award, entities must file timely financial reports that meet several criteria, including a lack of significant deficiencies.

Trumbull Farm group plans policy meeting

The Trumbull County Farm Bureau will host a policy-development meeting from 9 a.m. to noon May 9 in the county commissioners’ hearing room, 160 High St. NW.

Bureau members, officials and leaders are invited to discuss topics of concern, agricultural issues and agricultural programs as policy resolutions are developed for the annual meeting in August.

Reservations are required by Friday by calling the office at 440-426-2195 or emailing nefarmbu@fairpoint.net.

Hubbard’s library budget now available

Copies of the proposed budget and estimate of cost of operation of the Hubbard Public Library of Trumbull County, including the cost of operating the public library for the fiscal year of 2019, are on file in the office of the treasurer of the Board of Education and open to the inspection of the public, pursuant to the requirements of law.

A public hearing on the proposed budget for the library will take place at 5:15 p.m. May 14 at the middle school’s main office, 250 Hall Ave.