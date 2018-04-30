Kasich: State of GOP in US is frustrating
Associated Press
COLUMBUS
Ohio’s Republican governor says he’s frustrated with the GOP but can bring the party back to its traditional principles.
John Kasich appeared Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” Kasich unsuccessfully challenged Donald Trump for the party’s 2016 presidential nomination and could decide to run again in 2020. Although there’s been some speculation he could run as an independent, he said Sunday : “I’m still a Republican ... the Republican Party left me.”
The second-term governor says his state has balanced budgets and added jobs, so he doesn’t understand it when people say he’s not conservative.
He has GOP critics for expanding Medicaid under President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul, but Kasich says Republicans “should care about people top to bottom.”
