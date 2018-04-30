COLUMBIANA, TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

columbiana county

new cases

Benny Wright et al v. Kay Johnson et al, personal injury.

Ally Bank v. Sherry Jordan, money.

One Main Financial Group v. Donald Reidy, money.

divorces asked

Linda Hill, 1529 E. Third St., Salem, v. William Hill, of same.

divorces granted

Anthony Hoopes v. Jessica Hoopes.

Peggy Brookes v. Isaac Brookes.

Lisa Davis v. James Davis.

dissolutions asked

Kelli Phillips, Columbiana, and Richard Phillips, 37820 Longs Crossing Road, Leetonia.

Daniel Eaton, Conneaut Lake, Pa., and Stacy Eaton, 1035 W. 10th St., Salem.

docket

Artisan and Truckers Casualty v. Robert Metzgar, judgment for plaintiff.

Ohio Edison Co. v. Jonathon Slaven, judgment for plaintiff.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

HSBC Bank USA NA v. Ronald R. Novble et al, foreclosure.

Midfirst Bank v. Linda Wieteha et al, foreclosure.

Midland Funding LLC v. Virginia Groff, default.

Ohio Edison Co. v. Kayla R. Raymond et al, default.

Ally Bank v. French D. Humphrey et al, default.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Jay Walters, default.

State v. Krystal A. Melius, dismissed.

Ashley Gadd v. Courtney Lee, dismissed.

State v. Debra J. Scott, sentenced.

State v. Shaquille D. Chatmon, sentenced.

State v. Javaris D. Russell, sentenced.

State v. Michael S. Houser, sentenced.

Kerry P. Hicks v. Cadle Co. et al, settled.

Thomas H. Harwood et al v. John Moliterno et al, settled.

Nicole McCree v. Spartan Staffing LLC et al, settled.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Wesley Gearhart, settled.

Phillip Thompson v. Michael Lamonica et al, dismissed.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Michelle Bailey, dismissed.

Jennifer Rich et al v. Charles Masters et al, dismissed.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Deanna Litz, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Unknown Heirs et al, dismissed.

Fifth Third Mortgage Co. v. Ernest D. Long et al, dismissed.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Dominic L. Gatti et al, dismissed.

Citimortgage NA v. Don W. Zduniak, dismissed.

Ashley Durch v. Kayla Cash, dismissed.

Midland Funding LLC v. Rebecca Kaiser, dismissed.

Quicken Loans Inc. v. Thomas K. Kot Jr. et al, dismissed.

John Naples v. Village of McDonald Ohio et al, dismissed.

Dissolutions granted

Justin Schuster and Michelle Schuster.

Roger K. Garris and Bethany A. Garris.

Helen Leventis and David A. Leventis.

Kelsey L. Dunlap and James D. Dunlap.

Divorces granted

Michael Bright v. Lucia Bright.

David G. Gallagher v. Athena A. Gallagher.

Karol M. Chipps v. Ronnie L. Chipps.

Terrance Brown v. Kimiko Fambro.

Jean R. Talbert v. Thomas E. Talbert.

Annette L. Anderson v. James M. Anderson Jr.

Judy Bell v. Gary Bell.

Marriage licenses

Kaylee A. Learn, 23, of Hubbard, and Christopher E. Harwell, 23, of Akron.

David M. Jones III, 25, address confidential, and Jazmine Rogers, 22, of Masury.

Richard T. Baker, 39, of Mineral Ridge, and Melissa I. Wheatcroft, 42, of same.

Terry A. Tawney, 61, of Newton Falls, and Carla M. Richter, 48, of same.

Brett W. Blank, 25, of Warren, and Carmella M. Tassone, 27, of same.

Jason N. Shaw, 36, of Niles, and Ashley N. Fox, 30, of same.

Ryan D. Hostetter, 21, of Marshfield, Wis., and Rosanne E. Yoder, 20, of Kinsman.

Mary E. Bodor, 67, of Warren, and Randall R. Statler, 71, of same.

John R. Kline Sr., 47, of Newton Falls, and Julia L. Smith, 48, of same.

Cody G. Bucher, 23, of McDonald, and Alicia M. Armstrong, 22, of same.

Michael J. Arellano, 39, of Warren, and Nellie J. Patterson, 38, of same.

Randi M. Verzilli, 28, of Warren, and Justin T. Gilmore, 32, of same.

Gregory M. Gotti, 45, of Warren, and Christine E. Costianes, 44, of same.

Elizabeth A. Dellinger, 26, of Vienna, and Joshua S. Patrick, 30, of same.

Melissa M. Bernini, 26, of Newton Falls, and Matthew A. O’Connor, 35, of Windham.

Tori C. Williams, 29, of Warren, and Larry T. Lake, 35, of same.

Daniel J. Gedeon, 36, of Southington, and Grace A. Houser, 25, of same.

Zachary J. Lorraine, 25, of Warren, and Misty G. Thomas, 25, of same.

Damian A. Pennington, 25, of Newton Falls, and Emily E. Willis, 24, of Diamond.

Daniel P. Pullium, 51, of Warren, and Stephanie C. Jones, 50, of same.

Karen M. Orders, 66, of Salem, and Rhem A. Gillis, 66, of Warren.

New complaints

Sam Lamancusa v. Terri Naylor et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Stanley L. Waller et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Jeffrey Rollins et al, tax foreclosure.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Janet H. Vogt et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Lucille Worthey et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. George Swegan et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Brett Budd et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Dewayne T. Williamson et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Milton Henderson et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Unknown Heirs et al, foreclosure.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Noel B. Goble et al, foreclosure.

Bank of New York Mellon v. James R. Henderson et al, foreclosure.

Robert T. Hill v. Patrick Mariano, other civil.

Ohio Edison Co. v. Juliann M. Almburg-Gerasimek et al, other civil.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Wade Panty, other civil.

Miriam Brunstetter et al v. Ford Motor Co., other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Marsha Hunt, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Adam M. Barnhart, other civil.

Geico General Insurance Co. v. Leah R. Snell et al, other civil.

Angela Vint v. John Demetruk et al, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Amanda L. Sharp, other civil.

Lawrence Skruck v. Universal Development Management Inc., other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Amanda Armintrout, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Elizabeth Murray, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Cindi LaJoie, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Brian Kingery, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Carol A. White, other civil.

James S. White v. Raquel Smith et al, other torts.

Erica J. Richard v. Matthew A. Griffith et al, other torts.

Donald G. Kellett et al v. Speed Trans LLC et al, other torts.

Loretta R. Ryan v. Sarah Morrison et al, workers’ compensation.

William J. Riley v. Keffler Bridge Co. Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Joseph F. Wentz v. Kokosing Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Atlantic Credit and Finance Special Finance Unit III v. Martha E. Sutcliffe, money.

Cadle Co. v. George T. Turner Jr., money.

Dissolutions Asked

Jennifer M. Rose and Robert Rose.

Kenneth Rogenski and Rose Rogenski.

Rachel E. Blockinger and Robert J. Blockinger Jr.

Jason R. Jarrett and Kristen A. Jarrett.

Thomas G. Whitemen and January L. Whitemen.

Jaime M. Dever and Jody A. Dever.

Megan M. Kriebel and Joshua R. Kriebel.

Kevin J. Trapp and Ashley M. Trapp.

Divorces Asked

Emily J.M. Fiorenza v. James M. Hickey.

Beverly Parana v. Timothy Parana.

Kayle Bays v. Joshua Bays.

Megan R. Majirsky v. Brett M. Majirsky.

Kayla Alfred v. David Alfred.

Julie M. Farley v. James A. Farley.

Tanya Dixon v. Terrence Dixon.

Legal separation Asked

Regina L. Warren v. Darrin E. Warren.

MAHONING COUNTY

DOCKET

State v. Tyler Hewitt, sentenced.

State v. Clemale Bills, pleads guilty.

State v. Rodney L. Smallwood Jr., pleads guilty.

State v. Clemale A. Bills Jr., pleads guilty.

State v. Jhamiere Mann-Clarke, counts 2 and 3 dismissed; pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Joseph K. Moran, sentenced.

State v. Michael Major, count 3 dismissed.

State v. Thomas W. Spivey III, pleads guilty.

State v. Wayne A. Harper, pleads guilty.

State v. Kayla E. Lombaiso, pleads guilty.

Century Bank FSB v. John M. Bosela et al, dismissed.

Norman F. Dunlap Jr. et al v. Sebastian Rucci et al, order of magistrate.

Joanne Jordan v. Ernest F. Pellin et al, order of magistrate.

Carrington Mortgage Services LCL v. Darla G. Barber et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution.

Allstate Property and Casualty Co. v. Wayne Scott Fetzer Co., order of magistrate.

VL Funding LLC v. Erica S. Bowie et al, judgment entered to Erica S. Bowie only.

John J. Thomas et al v. Philip C. Andrews, dismissed.

US Bank National Association v. James Delgratta et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Kevin McFarland v. John Demes et al, dismissed.

Karyl L. Ventresco v. Carl A. Ross, settled.

Fred G. Hurst v. WG Jones Insurance Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Lawrence M. Light v. Delyon A. Jordan et al, order of magistrate.

Michael Fabian v. John Cross et al, dismissed.

Maxine Morales v. United States Steel Corp. et al, dismissed.

Larry Pence v. Glimcher Group Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Huntington National Bank v. Catherine E. Smith et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Frederick Howk v. Lowes Homes Centers LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Home Savings Bank v. Jeffrey Less et al, confirmation and distribution.

Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. National Association v. Kathleen M. Kuzan et al, order of magistrate.

Randall G. Wolford et al v. Jay A. Zaitzew et al, judgment entered.

Gary Fabrizio v. Linda L. Ackley, settled and dismissed.

Stein Family Revocable Living Trust v. James Barry et al, settled.

Thomasina Abanathey v. Preston Auto Co. Inc., order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. James Carter et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Robert M. Pavlik et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Nationwide Insurance Co. of America et al v. Charles Ellis, default judgment.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Robyn R. Serrecchio et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Vivian M. Hosang et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Robert Vanderpool et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Mary Pokrivnak et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Reclaimation Properties LLC et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Jennifer R. Barney et al, judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Anthony R. Allen et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Orlando Carabbia et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Anthony J. Beshara et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Chaunte Baptiste et al, foreclosure; jdugment entered.

Amato D. Dapolito v. Alvin Flick et al, order of magistrate.

Maxine M. McGaughy et al v. Joseph R. McKinley et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Keith L. Davis et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Hector Ramos et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Midfirst Bank v. Jeffrey W. Smith et al, order of magistrate.

Paula Thomas v. Youngstown Ohio Hospital Co. LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Phyllis J. Lawrence v. Karen S. Majoka et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Keith Covin et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Willie J. Clemons v. Danridges Burgundi Manor et al, order of magistrate.

Michael G. Marinecz et al v. West End Investment Corp. et al, order of magistrate.

Kortney Opencar v. Angelo Martinez, order of magistrate.

State v. Joseph K. Moran, sentenced.

State v. Alexander Jimenez, sentenced.

State v. Michael McCullough, sentenced.

State v. Linda J. Kovachik, sentenced.

State v. Timothy O. Riley, pleads guilty.

State v. Raymond Harrison, sentenced.

State v. Heather Nelson, sentenced.

State v. Vernon Johnson, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Derrick Stewart, forfeited.

State v. John Houser, sentenced.

State v. Jennifer L. James, pleads guilty.

State v. Vernon Johnson Jr., counts 2 and 4 dismissed; pleads guilty; sentenced.

Century Bank FSB v. John M. Bosela et al, order of magistrate.

Anthony J. Amatore v. US Petroleum Exploration LLP et al, settled and dismissed.

Joseph T. Wojtowicz Jr. v. Michael C. Lalli et al, settled and dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Jane Runeric-Swoboda et al, foreclosure.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Patricia A. Fuller et al, order of magistrate.

Zina Hill v. Jones Remodeling LLC, order of magistrate.

Susan Richlak v. Briarfield Manor LLC, order of magistrate.

Sandra Lang et al v. Natalie J. Ray et al, order of magistrate.

AA Samuels Sheet Metal Co. Inc. v. CAT Technologies LLC, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Keith Gonzales et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Kelley Rich et al v. Sierra M. Petrella et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Felix Simone et al, order of magistrate.

Quicken Loans Inc. v. Christopher T. Testa et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. John Forbush et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Jean M. Ross et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Robert Massie v. Aaron Lawlis et al, settled and dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Suleiman Awadallah et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Marshall A. Wilcox et al v. Kyle J. O’Brien et al, settled and dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Lewis Mitchell et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Charlene J. Rottiers et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Brian J. Rose et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Troy M. Mazur v. Growing Grounds Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Ricardo Gonzalez et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. George Davis et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Carol A. O’Brien et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

M and T Bank v. Albert R. Gifford et al, order of magistrate.

Jody E. Deflin et al v. Ronald G. Woods et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Robert C. Korchnak et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Maria L.A. Kunnath et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Aram Avagyan et al, foreclousre; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Karen K. Skiffey et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Laray Thomas et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Rochelle Welch et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Stephen Roossinck et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Freeston Smith et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Dorothy M. Bunkley et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Thomas L. Mikulka v. James E. Sprankle et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Roy N. Oliver Jr. et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Rick Seawood et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. B and B Superior Investments LLC, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. David L. Hodges et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. John S. Peace et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Darrell I. Frazier et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Leicester House Properties LLC et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Nancy Byle v. Ian A. McKennz et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Albert Williams Jr. et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Jacqueline M. Williams et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Kristina Sinegal v. David Rowbotham, order of magistrate.

Steven S. Mentzer Jr. v. David Rowbotham, order of magistrate.

Breanna Wilson v. Maria DeAngelis, order of magistrate.

Vincent R. Perry I v. David Rowbotham, order of magistrate.

Antoinette Anderson v. Hassan Merriweather, order of magistrate.

Tammi Givens v. Tracey DeDominic, order of magistrate.

State v. Iesha Jones, sentenced.

State v. Sandy M. Monter, sentenced.

State v. Cheryl Kline, sentenced.

State v. Aaron L. Jones, sentenced.

State v. Willie Duck III, sentenced.

State v. Logan Watson, sentenced.

State v. Charles Borton, sentenced.

State v. Sarah M. Vangundy, sentenced.

State v. Adriann Bunch, pleads guilty.

State v. Jeffrey V. Fuller II, sentenced.

State v. Steven L. Weber, sentenced.

State v. Mackenzie L. Gorrell, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Michael Major, pleads guilty.

State v. Carl Hardy, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Omandre Randall, pleads guilty; sentenced.

Brianna Wall v. Mark E. Gossman et al, settled and dismissed.

Lisa Johnson v. Gateways to Better Living Inc., settled and dismissed.

Bank of America NA v. Susan K. Moore-Johnson et al, summary judgment; foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Lollie Teague et al, foreclosure.

MESREH LLC v. Maureen Horvath et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Mildred L. Manigault et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Kenneth Manigault et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Monty Lopez et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Olan Barron et al, foreclosure.

David Mignella v. DiLullo Builders LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Ola Mae Bush et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. AFP Enterprises Inc. et al, foreclosure.

Ohio Living Communities v. Rose Kmetz et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Christopher M. Murphy, dismissed.

State v. Jasmine R. Jones, pleads guilty.

State v. Victor Green, forfeited; sentenced.

State v. Aaron Moore, pleads guilty.

State v. Darren Moore, pleads guilty.

State v. Victor Green, pleads guilty, sentenced.

State v. Duane H. Tirado, pleads guilty.

State v. Pamela McClendon, pleads guilty.

State v. Raymont J. Ingram, pleads guilty.

State v. James Coffin, pleads guilty.

Karen Adlaka GPA Fawn Plaza Inc. v. Terry Stephens et al, order of magistrate.

Jonathan P. Snyder et al v. Eddie M. Mulholland et al, order of magistrate.

Courtney Dann v. Alexander Martinez et al, settled.

Nina Cerimeli v. Jennifer R. Lawson et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Mildred M. Ceck et al, settled.

Maria Theofilos et al v. Devin Bansberg et al, order of magistrate.

Katharine A. Senkar v. Geico Casualty Co. et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Brian C. Bleggi et al, order of magistrate.

Milton J. Gonzalez Jr. v. Kaleel Brothers Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Christopher Colvin et al v. Angelo L. Rizzo et al, order of magistrate.

First National Bank of Pennsylvania v. Glenn Patrick et al, order of magistrate.

Wanamaker Lawn Care v. JRB Tree and Lawn LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Charles Nisevich v. Timothy Simpson et al, order of magistrate.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Brandon W. Murray et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Edward Dorbish et al, order of magistrate.