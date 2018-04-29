METRO DIGEST || Robbery victim fights back

Victim fights back

YOUNGSTOWN

An unidentified black male wearing black gloves, mask and a hooded seatshirt tried to rob a house on the 100 block of North Lakeview Drive at about 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to a police report. The report said the suspect put a gun to the homeowner’s head and told the owner to give him everything and let him in the house. The victim pushed the armed suspect and punched him.

The suspect hit back before he fled, the report said.

Market Street crash

YOUNGSTOWN

A woman was sent to the hospital this morning after a crash near the Market Street bridge, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. A car driving north struck a utility pole before rolling on its side. The driver was charged with failure to control her vehicle.

Annual Walk MS

CANFIELD

Walk MS, an annual event benefiting the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, will take place Saturday at Canfield Fairgrounds, 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road. The site will open at 8 a.m.; the walk begins at 9.

Pre-registered participants for the 1- and 3-mile routes do not need to wait in the check-in line if fundraising online or not turning in money at the event. Stop by the check-in tent if you are turning in money or need to register.

For information, visit Walk MS: Canfield 2018 at nationalmssociety.org.

Schools honor JCC

YOUNGSTOWN

The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown was honored by Liberty Local School District for its Swim Safe 500 program. The district nominated the JCC to the Ohio School Boards Association 2018 Honor Roll for its strong support of Liberty schools. The Swim Safe 500 program provides free swimming lessons for students who qualify for free or reduced school meals. Lessons are taught in a group setting with a low student-to-teacher ratio. Second- and fourth-grade students visit the JCC Natatorium for swim lessons during their school day as part of this program. For information about Swim Safe 500, contact Sarah Wilschek at 330-746-3250, ext. 123 or SWilschek@jewishyoungstown.org.

MCCTC plant sale

CANFIELD

The Spring Plant Sale sponsored by the Floral Design and Landscaping program at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center has started.

Students in the program have prepared items, including assorted annuals, hanging baskets and patio planters. Flats of flowers also will be available.

The center’s horticulture greenhouse will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday through May until all items are sold.

For information on the sale, contact Mary June Emerson at 330-729-4000, ext. 1671.

OH WOW! at library downtown closes

YOUNGSTOWN

Because of low usage, the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County’s Library Express inside OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology downtown has closed.