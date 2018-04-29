TRUMBULL COUNTY ODOT work

The Ohio Department of Transportation is working on these new road-improvement projects in Trumbull County:

Tibbetts Wick Road: Beginning May 7, Tibbetts Wick Road between Oakwood Street and U.S. Route 422 in Weathersfield Township will have various daily lane restrictions for roadway widening. This work is the beginning of a $1.4 million project to add a westbound right-turn lane at the intersection of Tibbetts Wick and state Route 422. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by late September.

State Route 5: Beginning Tuesday through May 8, Route 5 westbound between state Route 82 and Interstate 80/Ohio Turnpike in Newton Falls and Newton, Braceville and Warren townships will be closed for a culvert replacement. The detour will be Route 82 to state Route 534. Beginning May 10, Route 5 eastbound between Route 82 and I-80/Ohio Turnpike will be closed through May 17 for a culvert replacement. The detour remains the same as the westbound work. The project is the beginning of a $3 million job to resurface Route 5 between the Portage County line and the western Warren bypass limit. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by late September.

State Route 305: Through mid-May, Route 305 between state Route 534 and state Route 7 in Southington, Champion, Bazetta, Fowler and Hartford townships will have various daily lane restrictions for pavement repairs.

Source: ODOT