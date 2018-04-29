SHENANGO VALLEY Urban League honorees

These 17 people will be honored for being the Farrell, Pa.-based organization’s founders and charter members during its 50th anniversary banquet May 10 at Tiffany’s Banquet Center in Brookfield:

Founders: Benjamin Gibbs Sr., Harold Matthews and Dr. Theodore Yarboro Sr.

Charter board members: F. Beverly Douthit-Taylor, Atty. John Evans, John Flintall, Rev. Walter Gillespie Sr., Myron Goldstone, Walter Matthews, Rev. Malcolm McMillan, Donald Mong, Robert Mort Sr., George Pickett, Rev. Robert Ross, Wilbert Shannon Sr., Eugene Talbert and William White

Source: Shenango Valley Urban League