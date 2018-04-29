National Urban League president to speak in Shenango Valley
By Sean Barron
BROOKFIELD
Marc H. Morial, the National Urban League’s president and chief executive officer, is the keynote speaker for the Shenango Valley Urban League Inc.’s 50th anniversary banquet, set for 6 p.m. May 10 at Tiffany’s Banquet Center, 601 Bedford Road SE.
Morial’s presentation, “The Movement: Carrying the Torch, Continuing the Legacy,” likely will focus on the modern civil-rights movement and today’s racial relations and climate, noted Erin Houston, the Farrell, Pa.-based Shenango Valley Urban League’s president and CEO.
Before being appointed to the National Urban League’s top position in May 2003, the 60-year-old Morial had served two terms as mayor of New Orleans from 1994 to 2002, as well as two years in the Louisiana state Senate.
During his last two years as mayor, he was president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
Morial’s father, the late Ernest N. “Dutch” Morial, was New Orleans’ first black mayor.
Also, Ebony magazine recognized the younger Morial as one of the 100 most influential black Americans.
During the program, three of the local organization’s founders and 14 charter board members will be recognized and honored for their service, Houston noted.
“We’ve invited former CEOs” she added. “It will kind of be like a reunion.”
In addition, the Shenango Valley Urban League will celebrate the 40th year of its association with the federal Women, Infants and Children program, Houston said.
Since 1978, the organization has administered services from WIC, which provides grants to states to offer health care referrals, supplemental food and nutrition education for low-income women as well as children up to age 5 who are deemed to be at nutritional risk.
The deadline for buying tickets, which are $45 each and $345 for a table of eight, is Tuesday. To buy tickets, go to www.svurbanleague.org and click on the “Events” tab, or call 724-981-5310. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Mail checks or money orders payable to the Shenango Valley Urban League Inc., to 601 Indiana Ave., Farrell, PA 16121.
