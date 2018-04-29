OHIO Governor’s race
Four major candidates (and two others) are running in the Democratic primary and two candidates are seeking the Republican nomination for Ohio governor. The primary winners on May 8 will face each other in the general election this November.
DEMOCRATS
RICHARD CORDRAY
Age: 58
Hometown: Grove City.
Employment: Former director of the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Education: A law degree from the University of Chicago Law School in 1986; a master’s degree in politics, philosophy and economics from Oxford University in 1983; a bachelor’s degree in justice, morality and constitutional democracy from Michigan State University in 1981.
Family: Wife, Margaret; two children.
Priorities: Focus on improving health care, education and economic opportunities.
DENNIS KUCINICH
Age: 71
Hometown: Cleveland.
Employment: Former congressman, Cleveland mayor and Fox News consultant.
Education: A dual master’s and bachelor’s degree in speech and communication from Case Western Reserve University in 1973.
Family: Wife, Elizabeth; a daughter.
Priorities: Reform the pay-to-play political system, protect Ohio’s water, put money back into local governments.
BILL O’NEILL
Age: 70
Hometown: Chagrin Falls.
Employment: Retired Ohio Supreme Court justice.
Education: A law degree from Cleveland Marshall College of Law in 1979; a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Ohio University in 1969.
Family: Wife, Shaylah (deceased); four children.
Priority: To legalize marijuana and release nonviolent marijuana offenders from prison with the money raised and saved going toward building a mental-health network.
JOE SCHIAVONI
Age: 38
Hometown: Boardman.
Employment: State senator and workers’ compensation attorney.
Education: Law degree from Capital Law School in 2004; a bachelor’s degree in communications from Ohio University in 2001.
Family: Wife, Margaret; two children.
Priority: Focus on job opportunities, improved education, provide broadband internet access.
REPUBLICANS
MIKE DEWINE
Age: 71
Hometown: Cedarville.
Employment: Attorney general.
Education: A law degree from Ohio Northern University Claude W. Pettit College of Law in 1972; a bachelor’s degree in education from Miami University in 1969.
Family: Wife, Fran; eight children.
Priority: End the opioid epidemic, do a better job with early- childhood education, improve the state’s economic development efforts.
MARY TAYLOR
Age: 52
Hometown: Green.
Employment: Lieutenant governor.
Education: A master’s degree in taxation and a bachelor’s degree in accounting, both from the University of Akron.
Family: Husband, Don; two sons.
Priority: End Medicaid expansion, end Common Core curriculum standads and shut down sanctuary cities.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 28, 2017 midnight
candidates Clerk of courts and municipal court judge
- October 15, 2017 midnight
- April 28, 2018 midnight
CONGRESSional candidates 6th and 13th Districts
- April 23, 2017 midnight
2017 YOUNGSTOWN MAYORAL RACE Candidates for Democratic Party nomination
- October 27, 2016 midnight
OHIO | U.S. House
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.