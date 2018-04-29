LIMELIGHTS, CAREER PATHS

April 29, 2018

HONOR

Comprehensive Logistics has earned recognition for 2017 in the John Deere Cost Reduction Opportunities Process (JD CROP). JD CROP, a supplier suggestion process, is part of Deere & Company’s Achieving Excellence program.

The Youngstown-based company received the honor for providing cost-reduction ideas of outstanding quality and for demonstrating commitment to continuous improvement.

Comprehensive Logistics, located on Belmont Avenue, is a supplier of warehousing-material flow services, including dedicated transportation services to John Deere’s operations in East Moline and Rock Island, Ill. Comprehensive Logistics also supports Deere operations in Horicon, Wis.

