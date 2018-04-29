LIMELIGHTS, CAREER PATHS
HONOR
Comprehensive Logistics has earned recognition for 2017 in the John Deere Cost Reduction Opportunities Process (JD CROP). JD CROP, a supplier suggestion process, is part of Deere & Company’s Achieving Excellence program.
The Youngstown-based company received the honor for providing cost-reduction ideas of outstanding quality and for demonstrating commitment to continuous improvement.
Comprehensive Logistics, located on Belmont Avenue, is a supplier of warehousing-material flow services, including dedicated transportation services to John Deere’s operations in East Moline and Rock Island, Ill. Comprehensive Logistics also supports Deere operations in Horicon, Wis.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 4, 2018 midnight
LIMELIGHTS, CAREER PATHS
- April 23, 2017 midnight
LIMELIGHTS, CAREER PATHS
- May 28, 2017 midnight
LIMELIGHTS, CAREER PATHS
- December 18, 2016 12:02 a.m.
Comprehensive Logistics named to Inc. magazine’s list
- August 28, 2016 midnight
LIMELIGHTS, CAREER PATHS
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.