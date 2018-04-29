Green Youngstown hosts tire recycling, shredding event Saturday
Staff report
On Saturday, Green Youngstown, which administers litter prevention and recycling programs within the city, will sponsor a tire-recycling drive and paper-shredding event.
The tire recycling will be at the Covelli Centre on East Front Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Mahoning County residents only. The first 10 passenger tires per car can be dropped off for free. There will be a $2 per-passenger tire fee thereafter. Tires with rims will be accepted at no extra charge.
Tractor-trailer tires are $10 each. Agricultural tires are $20 each.
No commercial/business drop-off’s are accepted.
The paper-shredding event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at Shepherd of the Valley, 301 W. Western Reserve Road, Poland.
People may bring up to five banker-sized boxes to shred. Staples, paper clips, spiral notebooks and rubber bands are all acceptable to shred.
Materials not accepted are plastic, cardboard or cardboard boxes, plastic bags, three-ring binders, vinyl, metal, CDs, DVDs and VCRs.
