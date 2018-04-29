End of line for Wrangler brings layoffs of 1,700
TOLEDO
An Ohio assembly plant has made its last Jeep Wrangler JK, bringing an end to its 12-year production run.
Fiat Chrysler’s plant in Toledo has built more than 2 million Jeep Wrangler JK vehicles since 2006. The last one rolled off the assembly line Friday.
The plant will begin preparing to make a new Jeep pickup truck in the first half of 2019.
The Toledo complex has been making the new version of the Wrangler since January.Ending production of the old Wrangler will mean temporary layoffs for about 1,700 workers.
