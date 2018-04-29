BUSINESS DIGEST

Digital contest

YOUNGSTOWN

iSynergy, a digital advertising agency based in Canfield, recently announced its second-annual Digital Boost contest, benefiting one local nonprofit organization. The contest is open to any nonprofit headquartered in Columbiana, Mahoning or Trumbull counties and in Beaver, Lawrence or Mercer counties in Pennsylvania.

The contest, which runs now through May 18, will give nonprofit organizations throughout northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania the opportunity to win a “digital makeover” worth up to $50,000 for one year.

Last year’s winner was SMARTS community-based art school located in downtown Youngstown.

The Digital Boost winner will be chosen based upon popular vote, via social media, and will be announced July 23.

Nonprofit organizations can visit isynergy.io/digital-boost/ to submit an application for consideration.

Apprenticeships

BOARDMAN

The Sheet Metal Workers have apprenticeship openings. Applications will be taken from 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 6 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at 200 McClurg Road.

Applicants must be at least 17 and eligible to work in the U.S., have a physical ability to perform the work, must have reliable transportation to and from the job site and no felony convictions.

Applicants must bring a high-school diploma or equivalent, high-school transcripts and a valid driver’s license.

A basic aptitude test will be given at the time of the application, and a drug screen will be given upon a conditional job offer.

For questions or additional information call the union office at 330-758-0112.

The starting wage is $13.61 per hour plus fringe benefits. The current journeyman wage rate with benefits is $54.62 per hour.

Bagels to Business

LIBERTY

SCORE Youngstown will have a free lecture series, From Bagels to Business, starting with a lecture “Taking The Mystery Out of Facebook Ads” from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Kravitz Deli, 3135 Belmont Ave.

The lecture will be presented by Lea Nesbitt, owner of Green Angel Productions, a digital marketing firm.

Call SCORE Youngstown reserve a seat at 330-941-2948 or email ysuscore@yahoo.com. Reservations are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

Mom’s Day spending

WASHINGTON

Mother’s Day spending is expected to total a near-record $23.1 billion this year, according to the annual survey released by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.

A total 86 percent of Americans will celebrate Mother’s Day and spend an average of $180 per person.

The expected spending would be second only to last year’s $23.6 billion, the highest in the 15-year history of the survey at an average $186 per person.

Staff/wire reports