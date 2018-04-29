Company launches spring Alaska cruises to extend season

JUNEAU, Alaska

A small ship cruise company is beginning the Alaska tourism season early as part of an effort to move the industry to set sail earlier.

The Juneau Empire reports UnCruise Adventures is launching ships a few weeks before the large cruise companies are due in Juneau at the end of April.

Company CEO Dan Blanchard says the idea is to shift the months so May becomes a main part of the tourism season for the state.

Blanchard says the spring cruises are a win-win for the industry and the locals because it could help spread out the demanding summer tourism traffic.

The company operates ships that hold between 22 and 86 guests. The large cruise lines sail vessels that can hold hundreds to thousands of guests.

The Elegance at Hershey to take place June 8-10

HERSHEY, PA.

The Elegance at Hershey is a three-day weekend event at the historic Hotel Hershey. The annual event features The Grand Ascent (a two-day vintage hill climb) on June 8 and 9, Cars & Coffee on June 9 and the Concours d’Elegance on June 10.

The Grand Ascent will take place from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. June 8 and 9: $10 tickets per car. A tradition is brought back to life as drivers pilot some of the best vintage racecars up the historic serpentine back road of The Hotel Hershey. A limited number of tickets to ride in selected cars are available for purchase.

Cars & Coffee will take place from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. June 9; $10 per car, no pre-registration required. Cars & Coffee is a tradition among car lovers, offering club members and car enthusiasts an opportunity to show and discuss vehicles in a casual atmosphere. In addition, attendees will be able to view vintage cars participating in The Grand Ascent hill climb.

Concours d’Elegance will take place from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. June 10; $35 tickets per person. Modeled after the grandest concours hosted in Europe and America, The Elegance at Hershey is the ultimate garden party featuring the world’s most exquisite collector cars displayed in and around the European style gardens of The Hotel Hershey. The race cars from The Grand Ascent will also be on display, and a strolling fashion show will feature designs by Nicole Miller. Automotive art, wine sampling, art and much more will complete your Elegance experience.

For information about The Elegance at Hershey and to purchase tickets for the events, visit TheEleganceAtHershey.com

New trail traces whale’s influence on Massachusetts

BOSTON

Done Boston’s Freedom Trail? Now you can tackle a new adventure: the Massachusetts Whale Trail.

The state Office of Travel and Tourism says a map that debuted last week will include locations along the coastline and inland with noteworthy connections to the majestic marine mammals.

Officials say whale-related points of interest stretch from Provincetown on the tip of Cape Cod to Pittsfield in the Berkshires of western Massachusetts. They’ll include nearly 40 museums, historic sites, education centers and other attractions that help tell the story of Massachusetts through its connection to whales.

Coastal sites such as the former whaling center of New Bedford are well-known. But the Whale Trail also will highlight inland locales mentioned in Herman Melville’s classic, “Moby-Dick.”

Associated Press